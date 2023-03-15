William “Bud” Stinson Masterson, 91, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Mt. Zion #1 Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Timothy Murray and Bro. Kenneth Bond officiating. Burial will be in Masterson Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.  

Bud was married to the late Nora Masterson.