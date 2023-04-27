Wesley Ray Melson, 62, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 at his home. Funeral was Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Fitzgerald officiating. Burial was in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
