Richard Louis Suski Sr., TOWN CREEK

Richard Louis Suski Sr., 80, of Town Creek passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Lawrence Medical Center. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel with Steve Hood officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Richard loved working on cars, he was an NHRA record holder, race car builder and motor specialist. In the 1980s Richard was a Cushman Motorscooter Specialist. He loved his dogs and rescued many.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Elaine Suski; two sons, Richard Suski Jr. and Mike Suski (Brenda); four grandchildren; one great grandchild; two brothers, Dave Suski and Bill Suski.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lou and Sue Suski; one sister, Susan Mayer; and his wife, Joan Pierce Suski.
Pallbearers will be Steve Weese, Landon Suski, Weet, Scotty Brooks, Billy Pierce Jr. Doug Suski.
