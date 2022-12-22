Helen Horton, 84, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at NHC. Graveside service was Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Fergason Cemetery with Terry Settles officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Helen was the sister of Carl Terry.
Helen Horton, 84, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at NHC. Graveside service was Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Fergason Cemetery with Terry Settles officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Helen was the sister of Carl Terry.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.