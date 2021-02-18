Mary Newman, 84, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at her residence. Funeral was Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Donald Smith officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
