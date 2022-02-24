Judith “Sally” Evans, 77,  passed away February 22, 2022, at NHC. Funeral will be Friday, February 25, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Marcus Lipscomb officiating.  Burial will be in Freeman Chapel Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.