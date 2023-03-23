Jerry W. Jetton, 75, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his residence. Funeral was Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Cater officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
