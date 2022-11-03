Peggy Nell “Nana” Terry, 83, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. Graveside service was held Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek with Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
Peggy Nell “Nana” Terry, 83, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. Graveside service was held Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek with Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.