Donny Wendell Martin, 63, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Collins officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Garden.
