W. Morris Killen, 83, passed away November 25, 2020, at NAMC. A private graveside service is planned for family. There will be no visitation due to COVID precautions. Elkins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Morris was born in Lexington, Alabama on November 14, 1937. He later lived in Greenhill and spent the rest of his life in his beloved Killen, Alabama. While the town might not have officially been named after him, Morris took great pride in having his address be P.O. Box 1, Killen, Alabama. Morris was on the Killen Water Board for many years and was instrumental in getting city water provided to the Killen area. When the Killen Fire and Rescue Department was experiencing tough times, Morris worked tirelessly to insure that it was kept open and it continues to operate today. Morris worked to establish the Killen Library and used bookstore where he volunteered. The Killen Library contains a media room which was named in Morris’s honor.
Morris was a member of the Killen Lions Club for more than 40 years, receiving its highest honor, The Melvin Jones Fellow. As a member of the Lions Club, Morris worked every event the club sponsored with his well-known enthusiasm. He counted the members of the Lions Club as close friends throughout his life.
Morris was an active member of the Killen Methodist Church, where he served as usher, was in the choir, Sunday school teacher, and on more committees than can be named. Morris was instrumental in helping the drama department at Brooks High School move productions to the church gym, and many students got their first taste of being onstage in the dinner theaters produced for years in that location. Each year they were reminded they could “Thank Uncle Morris” for this experience.
Morris worked for over 40 years at Occidental Chemicals where he made many friends and met his wife, Tonita, with whom he recently celebrated 37 years of marriage. Everyone who remembers Morris will think of his contagious smile and laughter, his gentle spirit, and his willingness to help in any way he saw the need. Our family and the entire Killen community lost a true friend and example in the passing of Morris Killen.
Morris was preceded in death by his parents, Mattie Dee and W.F. Killen, Sr.; brothers, Bruce, W.F., Jr. (Dub), and Dock; sisters, Flora Mabe and Reba Deimling; and daughter, Nancy Quimby.
He leaves his wife, Tonita Kilgo Gooch Killen of Killen; children, Don Killen (Debbie) of Moulton and Debbie Gooch of Florence; grandchildren, Jamie Killen, Madison, Donialle Slaughter (Nate), Sheffield, Tonya Blaxton (Nicky), Moulton, Pepper Carlin (Scott), Hoover, David Quimby (Sarah), Florence, and Jason Quimby (Missi), Russellville; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
Pallbearers were: Freddy Killen, Jonathan Killen, Robbie Killen, Keith Hamner, Lynn Hamner, Barry Holder.
The family would like to thank El Reposo Nursing Home for the care given to our precious Morris in the last months of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Killen Methodist Church or the Killen Library in his memory.
