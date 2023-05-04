Keith Wade Coan, 59, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral was Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Redmond Talley and Ronnie Edgil officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
