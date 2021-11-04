Gary Hamby, 67, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his residence. Graveside service was held Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Jones Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Scottie Hill officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
