Billy "Papa" Barrett, 80, of Moulton, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home. The graveside service was at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Cheatham Cemetery with Steve Agee officiating. Burial was in Cheatham Cemetery.
Born on April 2, 1942 to the late Irvin and Irene Alexander Barrett, Billy enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grand and great-grand kids.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sue Barrett; son, Bill (Kelli) Barrett; grandchildren, Melina (Riley) Terry, Ty (Ashley) Barrett, Ben (Taylor) Retherford, and Christina Parker; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Faye Haley; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Pallbearers were Ty Barrett, Riley Terry, Jody Jones, Nicholas Jones, Marshall Hall, and Mark Hall.
