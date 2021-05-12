William Emmett Parham, 85, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born January 1, 1936, in Morgan County to Joseph Parham and Maybelle Sapp Parham. He was a Truck Driver for the Ryder Truck Lines, prior to his retirement. Emmett felt like he was the most blessed man with all his children and grandchildren in his life. He had a way with words and his smile lit up a room. He was a kind, compassionate man that was very respected and loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Shirley Faye Parham; brother, Joseph Parham, Jr.; sisters, Josephine Parham, Lorene Cottingham and Shirley Lewis; and his parents.
Survivors include: daughters, Susan Rebecca Parham, Judy Faye Brothers (Hal), Betty Jo Knox (Lawrence); brother, Robert Parham; sister, Ruby Osborne; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren.
A Private Memorial Service will be held by his family with Peck Funeral Home assisting the family.
