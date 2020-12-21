 

Graveside service for Lisa Carol  Terry, 51, of Clarksville will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Penny Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m. with  Parkway Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Terry, who died Thursday, December 17, 2020, was born August 20, 1969. 

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Terry; father, Byron (Judy) McKinney; mother, Bertha Cannon; sons, Ed (Jen) Watford, Brian (LaKeisha) Watford, Jeremy Watford, Matthew (Jenna) Watford, Anthony Terry; daughter, Emma Terry; brothers, Patrick (Diana) McKinney, Lokey McKinney; sister, Vannessa (Rex) Gallion; eight grandchildren. 

Pallbearers will be Ed Watford, Brian Watford, Jeremy Watford, Matthew Watford, Matthew Smith, Anthony Glenn.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Terry, Thomas Terry.