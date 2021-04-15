Cheryl Ann Robeson, 61, formerly of Harpers Ferry, WV, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home. There was a memorial service on April 20, 2021 at Gattman Park, Muscle Shoals, AL. Elliott-Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
