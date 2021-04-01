Margaret Dotson, 83, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Decatur. Funeral was Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Jetton and Rev. Philip Wright officiating. Burial was in Morris Chapel Cemetery.
