Danny Phil Nicholson, MOULTON

Danny Phil Nicholson, 67, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be from 6 till 8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the funeral home with Bro. Jim Nelson and Bro. Ronnie Kelso officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Survivors include his father, James W. Nicholson; sister, Karen Nelson (Harlon); brother, Steve Nicholson; and niece, Andrea Anderson.
Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Mae Nicholson.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Nicholson, Jackie Wilson, Tony Martin, Mark Terry, Charles Hood and Dwight Hood.
The family extends special thanks to his cousin Charles Hood for the trips to the doctor and to his nurse Kathleen.
