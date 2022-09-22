Clifton Kelsoe, 88, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his residence. Funeral will be Thursday, Sept 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery.
