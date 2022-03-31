Florine Jones, 93, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022. Funeral was Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church. Burial was in Ebenezer Cemetery in Town Creek with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
