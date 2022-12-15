Donna Lea Voss, 67, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville, AL. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Hollis Rutherford and Chris Godbee officiating. Burial will be at Midway Memorial Gardens.
Donna was the longtime piano player for Smyrna Baptist Church.
