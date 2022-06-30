Milton Reedus, 70, formerly of Courtland, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022. The funeral service will be at noon, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Courtland Cemetery.
