Jacolby Porter, 28, passed away Thursday, April, 1, 2021. Funeral was Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Red Bank M.B. Church in Town Creek. Burial was at the Red Bank Church Cemetery with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
