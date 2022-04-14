Jimmie Gillespie Filyaw, 85, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her residence. Funeral was Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Wendell Bennett and Rev. Scott Smith officiating. Burial was in Moulton City Cemetery.
