Clara Hill, 80, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Diversicare. Funeral was Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Mickel Walker officiating. Burial was in Mt. Ebron Cemetery.
