Steven Lee White, 68, passed away July 10, 2021. He was born on April 15,1953 in Moulton, AL. He was full of witt and enjoyed his life to the fullest. His humor and intelligence is what everyone will remember most. Mr. White graduated from United Electronics Institute in Birmingham and retired from Chrysler, where he was an electronics technician. He served in the US Army and took pride in his country. He also loved Alabama football.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon White and Magdalene Brewer White.
He is survived by his children, Dustin Cody White (Leigha), Raymond Kyle White, and Kyla White Blackwood (Houston); his brother, Brent White and sister, Shawn White; his grandchildren, Zoe White, Heidi White and Rowan Blackwood, along with many family and friends.
His family will be entertained for years with his hilarious voicemails and letters he has sent through the years.
