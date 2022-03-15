On Monday, March 14, 2022, Benjamin “Ben” Blackwell Jones of Moulton, Alabama, joined the Church Triumphant. He was 48 years old. He was born to the Rev. Robert Houston Jones and Ann Kerce Jones on April 6, 1973, in Hattiesburg, MS. He is a graduate of Hattiesburg High School and The University of Southern Mississippi. He was the owner and primary agent at Ben Jones, State Farm.
Ben was married to the former Margaret Stevens of Quitman, MS. They have a daughter, Mary Anna. Ben was a devoted family man and member of Moulton First United Methodist Church. Ben enjoyed time with his family, playing golf, entertaining friends, but most of all he enjoyed playing music at church and with his band. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ann.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his daughter, Mary Anna; his father, Bob Jones; and his brother, Bart Jones (Michelle, Allie Mayers).
A celebration of Ben’s life will be held on Friday, March 18, at Moulton First United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will begin two hours prior at 11:00 a.m. The 1:00 p.m. service will also be livestreamed. Use the link below to join online.
http://tinyurl.com/MFUMCstream
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to:
Moulton First United Methodist Church
14595 Market Street
Moulton, AL 35650
