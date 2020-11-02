Bruce Lamar Terry, age 80 of Hillsboro, passed away October 28, 2020. Visitation was on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home with funeral to follow. Brother Steve Agee officiating.
Mr. Terry was born August 10, 1940, in Lawrence County to Hobson “Hobbie” Terry and Lorene Thrasher Terry.
He retired from Monsanto. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Terry; son, Jason Bruce Terry (Marsha), daughter Joanne Terry LaFont (Douglas). Grandchildren: Parker Terry LaFont and Jaxson Stoke Terry.
He was preceded in death by parents and brother Alton Terry.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
