Mary Ellen Franks, 87, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. Funeral was Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Scotty Letson officiating. Burial was in Elmwood Cemetery.
Mary Ellen Franks, 87, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. Funeral was Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Scotty Letson officiating. Burial was in Elmwood Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.