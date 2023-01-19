Ray Wesley Hill, 78, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. Visitation will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Jackson Memory Funeral Home in Town Creek. The funeral service will immediately follow, with the Rev. Timothy Murray officiating.
Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, DeLinda Grisham Hill.
