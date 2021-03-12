Stephen Lamar “Catfish” Mardis made his way home on March 11, 2021. Memorial Service will be at Parkway Funeral Home in Trinity, Alabama on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Tony Boyles and Chaplin Lynn Harvell officiating. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until service time. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and his fellow umpires and referees will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Steve was born June 6, 1956, to Ferrell and Ozell Mardis of Hatton. He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother; children, Miranda Ball (Jason) and Mitch Mardis; siblings, Timmy Mardis (Carol), Sherry Boyles (Tony), and Terry Joe Mardis (Brandy); grandchildren, Ivy Rose and Addie Ren Ball; and his nieces, nephews, best friend, Amanda Miller and many friends.
Steve was a dedicated Transport officer for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, and loved his brothers and sisters in blue like family. He was a volunteer for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Special Needs Rodeo from its inception in 2009. He loved to both play and officiate all sports, and dedicated much of his time to both officiating and training other umpires and referees. Saturdays in the fall were spent cheering on the Alabama Crimson Tide with his tailgating family at the corner of Hackberry and University in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through Go Fund Me to the Steve “Catfish” Mardis Fund for Lawrence County Youth Sports, so that every child who wants to play the game will have the resources to do so.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Hospice of North Alasbama and Hill’s Helping Hands for the care given to Deputy Mardis.
