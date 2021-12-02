Clenton W. May, 57, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Parkway Medical Center. Funeral was Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing.
Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.
