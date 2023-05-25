Andrew Brooks, 37, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023. A Memorial service was held at Moulton Church of Christ Sunday, May 21, 2023. Burial was in Moulton Memory Garden with Parkway Funeral Home directing.
He is survived by his wife, Heather.
