Johnny Heflin, 61, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Visitawas Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Memory Gardens of Fairhope.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Heflin.
