Nathan Hale, VIRGINIA

Nathan Hale, 67, born March 18, 1954, in Moulton and passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at his home in Meadowview, VA. He was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Mae Hale and father, Archie B. Hale Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Emma Yvette Hale; sister, Brenda K. Hale Terry (Larry); brother, Archie B. Hale Jr. (Shirley); wife, Debbie Hale; daughter, Heather Hale Arnold (Dennis); son, Justin Hale; three grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for the celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, 2-5 p.m. at Moulton Senior Center (Old City Hall), Court Street.
