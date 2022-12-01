Cleo Brooks, 81, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at NHC in Moulton. Graveside service was Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Ferguson Cemetery with Rev. Steve Ledbetter officiating. Parkway Funeral Home assisted the family.
