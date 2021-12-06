Shelia Hopkins Terry, MOULTON

Shelia Hopkins Terry, 66, of Moulton passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at her home. The graveside service was held at 12 noon on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Midway Memorial Gardens with Jerry Hopkins officiating.
Shelia graduated from Mt. Hope High School and was a member of Hickory Grove Presbyterian Church. She loved hunting, horse riding, vegetable gardening and flowers.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Billy C. Terry; son, Scott Terry; daughter, Robin Terry Tippett; three grandchildren, Brittney Jackson, Hannah Patterson and Brilen Terry; three great grandchildren, Bella Moore, Koda Coffey, and Violet Jackson; three brothers, Greg Hopkins (Penny), Don Hopkins (Kim), and Kevin Hopkins; stepmoms, Jewel Vest and Sharlyne Hopkins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Shelia was preceded in death by her father, Waylon Hopkins and mother, Wilda Clawinski.
Pallbearers were Scott Terry, Brilen Terry, Greg Hopkins, Don Hopkins, Rodney Hopkins, Tracy Givens, Chris Martin, and Thomas Hopkins. Honorary pallbearers were Stacy Givens, Glen Terry, and Coy Terry.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Lobo, Dr. McElroy, and Hospice of the Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
