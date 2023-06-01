Melinda “Lynn” Hand, 59, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at her residence. Funeral was Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Rex Riddle officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
