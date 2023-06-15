Mary Ann Campbell Lindley, 47, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at Lawrence Medical Center. Funeral was Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Francis Proctor officiating. Burial was in Providence Cemetery.
