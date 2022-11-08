Rose Sawyer Pitt, 66, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her residence. Funeral will be Thursday, November 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Hollis Retherford officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She was born December 31, 1955, to Clem and Marie Sawyer. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Danny Pitt.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Lynn Terry (Carl); son, Scott Pitt (Kim); sister, Rezzie Burks (Frederick); brothers, David Sawyer and Danny Wayne Sawyer; five grandchildren, Danielle Pitt (J.D.), Carly Rose Nelson (Justin), Tyler Pitt (Whitney), Tara Smith (Jacob), and Taylor Pitt (Emily); and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Frederick Burks, Chase Pitt, Timmy Pitt, and Ricardo Perez.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Compassus Hospice, Janice Cannon, Liz Spruell.
