Funeral for Jordan Wiley Miller, 23, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Funeral was Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home, with Rev. Rayford Milligan. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
