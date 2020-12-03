Debra Lynn Blankenship, 51, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Hospice Family Care, Huntsville. The family has elected cremation. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Hampton Cove Funeral Home assisted the family.
