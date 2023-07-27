Kevin Andrew Bowden, 53, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at his residence after a brief illness. Graveside service was Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Moulton Memory Gardens. Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.
