Mary Ann Beck, TOWN CREEK

Mary Ann Beck, 77, of Town Creek passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Dan Compton officiating. Burial will be at Providence Cemetery in Town Creek.
Born on March 31, 1945 to the late William and Mary Benson Britton, Mary Ann attended Phil Campbell High School, Northwest Community College, UNA, and Alabama A & M where she earned her Masters Degree in Education. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was the Golden Circle Sunday School Teacher. Mary Ann taught Home Economics and Science at Hatton High School for over 35 years. She took pride in each of her students and the relationships they formed together. Mary Ann looked forward to reconnecting with "her kids" whenever possible.
Survivors include her children, Jason Leon (Tonya) Beck, Angie (Eric) Bradford, and Sherri (Chris) Dutton; grandchildren, Lydia Bradford,and Paige Parker; great-grandchildren, Jada Brown, and Christopher Swoopes; sisters, Joyce Crisler, and Judy (Randall) Thomas; brother, Russell (Louise) Britton; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Beck; grandson, Rhett Bradford; parents; and brother-in-law, Sherman Crisler.
Pallbearers will be Davy Hallmark, Ronald Beck, Nathan Beck, Sawyer Sutton, Ronnie Blankenship.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Jack McLendon, Dr. Anthony Horton and the staffs of Helen Keller Hospital and Keller Landing.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.