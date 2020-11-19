Elibo Kelley, 72, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital.Funeral was Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Harold Hall and Rev. Marcus Lipscomb officiating. Burial was in Graham Cemetery.
Elibo Kelley, 72, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital.Funeral was Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Harold Hall and Rev. Marcus Lipscomb officiating. Burial was in Graham Cemetery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.