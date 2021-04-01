C.D. Evans, 90, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home. Funeral was Monday, March 29, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
C.D. was married to Beatrice Evans for 68 years.
