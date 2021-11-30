Bart Lewis Suggs, CADDO

Bart Lewis Suggs, of Caddo, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the age of 54. He was born on June 27, 1967 to Bobby and Margaret Suggs in Decatur, Alabama.
Bart was an active member of Oak Grove FCM Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher, Youth Leader and Steward. Most importantly he served the Lord by example. He not only encouraged others to attend church he would even pick you up. His constant reminder to his family and loved ones was to “choose joy!” Bart will always be remembered for loving God, loving people, and serving his community.
Bart was a passionate duck hunter, avid duck call collector and an enthusiastic Alabama football fan. He was a master fabricator who used his God-given talent to help others. You could often find him behind his self-made monster-size grill serving his co-workers, family and friends. He could make everyone around him laugh with his witty stories and humor.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He is survived by his wife, Terri Sherrell Suggs; his children, Hannah (Brian) Byrd, Brock Suggs, Sheridan (Hunter) Campbell, Emma Jones and Terra (Zach) Russell; his parents, Margaret Shelton Suggs and Bobby Suggs; his siblings, Quincy (Tim) Hamilton, Nicky (Jodi) Suggs, and Kay (Jonathan) South; 4 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors at Oak Grove FCM Church, 307 County Rd 356, Trinity, on Friday, December 3 at 12:30 p.m. with the service beginning at 2:00 pm.
Burial will be at Caddo Congregational Christian Church, 8241 County Rd 214, Trinity. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Pallbearers will be Travis Chapman, Greg Chavers, Dell Ellis, Darrell Keil, Anthony Law, Ehren Vaden. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of Bart and Terri’s Sunday school class.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Oak Grove FCM Youth Department.
Commented