Mike Hill, 65, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Wannell Scott and Danny Smith officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
