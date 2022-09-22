Gena Evette Owens, 59, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Davis officiating. Burial was in Providence Cemetery.
