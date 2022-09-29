Jeanette C. Beck, 94, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her residence. Funeral was Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Roger Houston officiating. Burial was in Fergason Cemetery.
